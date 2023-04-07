Annette Jones

Annette (Heigeman) Jones, age 85 of New Richmond, Wisconsin.
Annette was called home to her Lord Jesus on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
She was born on April 23, 1937 to Frank and Elsie (Retz) Heigeman in Chippewa Falls, WI where she grew up. After graduating from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1955, she worked as a secretary for many years. Later she worked as a typesetter for the New Richmond News and then at Parkwood Composition Services, both in New Richmond, WI, until her retirement in 1999.
On September 13, 1958, she married Rollin Jones. They moved to the New Richmond/Somerset area in 1959.
Annette was preceded in death by her husband Rollin; brother-in-law, Allan Jones; her parents; and many aunts and uncles.
She is survived by sons, Steven (Bonnie) Jones, Michael (Tammy) Jones, and Brian (fiancé-Connie Hanson) Jones; daughters, Cindy (Mark) Jones-Hall, Deb (Carl) Olstad, and Lisa Jones (Terry Smith); nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Carol Deyarmond of NM and Barbara (Allen) Bohnstadt of SC; special friends since grade-school days, Jane Langbehn and Arlene Hakes; and many cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11:00 am at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church (365 West River Dr.) in New Richmond. Visitation will also be Saturday from 10-11 am at the church. Interment will be in Hay River Cemetery, Dunn County, WI. Memorials are preferred to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 3801-9929 Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
