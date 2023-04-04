April 23, 1937 - April 1, 2023
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. - Annette Jones, 85, New Richmond, Wis., died Saturday, April 1, in St. Croix Health Center.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 29, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in New Richmond. Interment will be in Hay River Cemetery in Dunn County, Wis. Memorials are preferred to the church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.
Arrangements by Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
