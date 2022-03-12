May 7, 1930 - March 10, 2022
RIVER FALLS, Wis. - Antoinette Denzer, 91, Ellsworth, Wis., died Thursday, March 10, in Our Place Assisted Living.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Friday, March 18, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Ellsworth. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 19, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Ellsworth. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the family.
Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services.
