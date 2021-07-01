Arlys Murtha

Arlys Pearl Murtha, age 89 of Hammond passed away Wednesday June 30th, 2021 at Hammond Health Services in Hammond. Arlys was born on October 10,1931 in Clear Lake, WI the daughter of Albert and Bertha Tobias. She was married to John J. Murtha and to this union four children were blessed.
Sadly, John passed away in 1990. She would later marry Arthur Stanek and enjoyed 15 years of marriage. Arlys enjoyed many hobbies and crafts of which fishing was her favorite. Music was a big part of her life. She enjoyed playing the piano or her accordion, dancing and especially enjoyed listening to her family play music. Arlys was a charter member of the American Legion Auxiliary post 432. For 25 years Arlys worked for St. Croix County Public Health as an Administrative Assistant. She was blessed with a long retirement wintering over 30 years in Apache Junction, AZ. In the summer she spent quality time at her lake home. She was very proud to call Hammond her home where she built lasting friendships. Arlys loved her family and spending time with them.
Arlys is preceded in death by John J. Murtha, Arthur Stanek and special companion Jim Feriend, her sisters, Shirley (Vern) Ohrt, Elaine (Benjamin) Boardman and Margie (Tom) Semlak., nephew Steve Ohrt.
Arlys will forever remain in the hearts of her children John (Terrie) Murtha, Jeanne (Bryan) Hawkins, Mike (Debbie) Murtha, Joe (Debbie) Murtha; eleven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren; along with Arthur Stanek’s extended family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00AM Friday July 2nd at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hammond. Burial will be in the St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Erin Prairie. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11AM prior to the mass at the church. Memorials preferred to the discretion of the family. Funeral services entrusted to the O’Connell Funeral Home of Baldwin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.