Arnold “Arne” Anderson

Arnold “Arne” Nels Anderson, age 65, was called to heaven unexpectedly on March 28, 2022. Arne was born to his parents Elmer and Barbara (Gorres) Anderson in St. Paul, MN.
Growing up in North St Paul at age 9 he started working with his parents at the family business Polar Plastics. At the age of 24 Arne started his first business, UpNorth Plastics, which he grew to be one of the largest plastic companies in the United States. After selling UpNorth Plastics he started Norflex in the early 90’s. His passion was his work and he could fix anything and everything. During Arne’s free time you could find him enjoying family time at the river and playing slots at the casinos.
Arne will forever remain in the hearts of his life partner Barb, children; Jason (Gina) Anderson, Troy (Tara) Anderson, Tate (Jennaya) Anderson; grandchildren, Tavin, Teagan, Thaelyn, Teneille, Rylan and Ty. Siblings, Robert (Kathy), Donald (Jan), Lori DeBriyn; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and employees. Preceded in death by parents; Elmer and Barb, brother Jimmy, and brother-in-law Paul DeBriyn.
Friend to many and loved by all!
A celebration to honor Arne’s life will be held on Friday, April 8th, 2022 at Indian Hills Golf Club in Stillwater, MN from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. There will be a time of sharing memories starting at 5:00 p.m. Private family service to be held at a different date.
In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to St Croix County Sheriff Department program called Shop with a Cop.
