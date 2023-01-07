Arthur “Art” L. Kunze, age 77, of North Hudson, WI, died suddenly on January 5, 2023 at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, MN.
Art was born on September 19, 1945 in New Richmond, WI to Charles and Viola (Peters) Kunze. He grew up on the family farm, third youngest in a family of eight kids, and graduated from New Richmond High School. He began a dedicated 38-year career with 3M in Shipping and Receiving. He also was a van carpool driver at 3M, driving people to and from work for over 25 years, no matter rain, shine, or snow.
The outdoors was one of Art’s passions, as he loved hunting, fishing, and ice fishing with family and friends. He enjoyed his retirement years by spending his time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rosemary; children, Leslie Redner and Troy Kunze; grandchildren: Daniel Redner, Abigail Redner, Lexi Vossen, and Kaiden Kunze; siblings, Arnell “Nell” (Linda) Kunze and Ardell “Tootie” (David) Naser; sister-in-law, Shirley (David) Plahn; and many nieces and nephews and their extended families.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Bob Redner; and siblings: Arlene (John) DeWitt, Arlo (Theresa) Kunze, Arloa (Ambrose) Potting, Arnold Kunze, and Arlyn “Pete” Kunze.
Per the family’s request, no services will be held.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715)386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.