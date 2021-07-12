Audrey H. Barr, age 83, a resident of Danbury passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021 at her home with her family.
Audrey was born on April 11, 1938, in Bloomer to Wilmer and VerJean Marek.
On August 18, 1956, she married her high school sweetheart, Charlie at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hudson.
For 20 plus years, Audrey worked in the banking industry as a loan originator and had also worked as a switchboard operator. She was a past member of the Moose Lodge and a proud baseball mom. Audrey was active and enjoyed golf, bowling, fishing, playing cards and dice. Audrey loved to dance with Charlie and they were a joy to watch on the dance floor together. She also was a homemaker at heart, and loved to spend time in the kitchen in anticipation for her family’s visits. She liked to cross stitch, read and was a sports fan who enjoyed watching the Packers, Badgers and the Brewers.
Audrey was funny, had a great sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepdad, Sherman Olson and sister, Betty Jean Adams.
Audrey will forever be in the heart of Charlie, her husband of 64 years. She will be greatly missed by their children, Andy (Terri) Barr, Denise (Brett) Vieke, Char (David Steiner) Corcoran, Tom (Amy) Barr, Chip (Dana) Barr and Candy (Tom) Peterson; grandchildren, Cole, Stevie, Jason, Miranda, Mitch, Logan, Brady, Austen, Jaden, Ashley, and Erin; great grandchildren, Allie, Barrit, Riley, Brooks, Walker, Evyn and Alden; her sister, Sharon (Ron) Stewart; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM (visitation 11-1) at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Webster with Rev. Francis Adoboli as Celebrant. Interment will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Hudson at 1:00 PM.
Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Webster. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com
