Audrey Pfremmer, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Woodland Hill Senior Living in Hudson, WI. She was a much-cherished mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and neighbor. Audrey was born October 29, 1925 in St. Louis, MO to Louis and Estella (Lehde) Hanstein. Audrey grew up, attended school and worked in St. Louis. She met her future husband, Thomas Pfremmer, in St. Louis before he left to serve in WWII. They were married on August 17, 1946, in St. Louis. They moved to River Falls in the late 1940s, where they lived for the remainder of their lives. They were blessed with four children: Judith, Linda, Thomas Jr. and Mike.
Audrey enjoyed baking and sharing cookies with family and friends. She was well-known for her decorated roll-out cookies. She had beautiful flowerbeds that she tended carefully. She canned many quarts of pickles and other items from her garden. Family was her first love and she reveled in having a houseful of family members every chance she got. She and Tom were an inseparable pair and a team. Tom and Audrey were life-long members of St. Bridget Parish in River Falls.
Audrey is survived by her children Linda (Gary) Romberg, Thomas (LeAnn) Pfremmer and Mike (Lynette) Pfremmer; seven grandchildren: Daniel (Nalin) Romberg, Tamara (Joe) Cichanowicz, Matt (Jessica Thorn) Romberg, Bryan (Tiffany) Pfremmer, Kimberly (Jake) Campshure, Todd Pfremmer and Julia (David) Rotert; ten great grandchildren: Brayden Richison, Brooklynn Campshure, Dalton Cichanowicz, Elouise Igou, Haylee Rotert, Harper Campshure, Hunter Cichanowicz, Piper Rotert, Ethan Pfremmer and Jackson Campshure; along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Audrey is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Thomas, who preceded her in death on April 15, 2011; infant daughter, Judith; her parents and her 3 siblings: Ruth (Frank), Evelyn (Walter) and Harold (Esther).
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bridget Catholic Church in River Falls at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 with Father Gerald Harris officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the start of Mass. Interment will be in St. Bridget Cemetery. Mass will be livestreamed at: https://www.youtube.com/saintbridget . Masks are respectfully required for the safety of those attending. Pallbearers: Daniel Romberg, Tamara Cichanowicz, Matt Romberg, Bryan Pfremmer, Kimberly Campshure, Todd Pfremmer, Julia Rotert and Rod Filkins have the honor of being casketbearers.
The family would like to thank the staff at Woodland Hill where Audrey lived for 4 years, for their loving care. Further appreciation is extended to St. Croix Hospice for their care, guidance and support during Audrey’s last months.
Funeral services entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home of River Falls, WI, www.oconnellbenedict.com, 715-425-5644
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.