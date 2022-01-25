Audrey R. Larson

Audrey Ruth Larson, 88, of Papillion, NE and formerly of Hudson, died peacefully in hospice care surrounded by family on January 22, 2022.
She was born September 23, 1933 in Hudson, the daughter of LeRoy and Margaret Petersen. Her father was a farmer and as a youngster she lived in both Hudson Prairie and on a farm near the current Hudson High School.
Audrey graduated from Hudson High in 1951 and attended River Falls State Teachers College.
On November 15, 1952, she was united in marriage to Dean Larson at the First Baptist Church in Hudson. Their marriage would last for 64 years until Dean’s death in 2017. Early in their marriage they lived in Belleville, IL and Carroll, IA, but lived most of the lives and raised their children in Hudson. In retirement, they traveled, played golf almost daily in the summer and enjoyed their time living at Wintergreen Senior Apartments.
Audrey taught pre-school at First Baptist Church and for many years was office manager for K.B Priester Realty, which later became Edina Realty. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, teaching Sunday School and serving as both a deacon and a trustee. Her faith and her family were the two most important priorities in Audrey’s life.
Audrey enjoyed reading and was an avid bridge player. She also had a passion for golf as she and Dean had memberships at the Hudson and Kilkarney golf courses.
Audrey’s memory will live on in the hearts of her children, Nadine (George) Madson of Papillion, NE; Lynn (John) Netwal of Huxley, IA; and Steven (Grace) Larson of Peoria, AZ; sister Dorothy (Gus) Nelson of Hudson, brother David (Jane) Petersen of Kimberly, WI, sister-in-law Pat Larson of Hudson; grandchildren Lindsay (Ami) Kilchevsky of Concord NH, Kyle (Beth) Madson of Papillion, NE, Daniel (Olga) Netwal of O’Fallon, MO, Adam Netwal of Des Moines, IA, and Dominique Larson of Arizona; and 6 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dean, her sisters Kathleen Ray and Jean Schwartz and brother-in-law Kenneth Larson.
A memorial service will be at a later date in Hudson. Memorials are preferred to the discretion of the family.
