Avon M. Kohl

Avon Maxine Kohl, age 97 of River Falls died peacefully August 26th 2022 at Comforts of Home in River Falls with her family by her side. Avon was born on August 19, 1925 in Iowa; the daughter of Charles and Lena Kahler. She was raised in Iowa prior to moving to River Falls where she graduated from high school in the class of ‘44. She would be married to John Goulette. They lived in River Falls before this union would later dissolve. She worked for the Creamery in River Falls for a time before accepting a position at the Hudson Plant in Hastings where she worked many years. She would meet a young gentleman who quickly became her best friend, and subsequently her husband. She married Marvin ‘Buster’ Kohl and they made River Falls their home until he sadly preceded her in death. Although retired, she enjoyed time spent making ceramics and as a result opened Riverside Ceramics in River Falls. Many of her talents were on display at the Pierce County Fair in which she was rewarded with many awards. She also took much pleasure from crocheting as many of her family members were bestowed a quilt.
If you knew Avon or simply loved bowling, then you quickly came to know that was her passion. She helped establish bowling leagues in River Falls. She loved every part of it. There certainly were better bowlers by average, but not of heart. She and Buster had more than their share of fun Saturday nights bowling with friends. Many of her friendships evolved around the bowling pins. Her efforts did not go unnoticed. She was inducted to the Wisconsin Bowling Hall of Fame this past year. This privilege was not just handed out for the sake of doing so, rather to ones whose passion and talent will be felt for years to come! She was active in the annual bowling banquet where they would raffle off her quilting keepsakes.
She was also the ‘Avon Lady’, literally. She sold Avon successfully for over twenty-five years. All of her grandchildren lined up to try grandma’s cosmetics. Being raised on a farm, she developed the love of animals which carried throughout her life as her cats and dogs meant the world to her. She also enjoyed tending to her flower gardens. She loved the simple things in life such as a golden sunflower or iridescence of a coneflower. Furthermore, she had a unique patch work of other interests from following Hank Aaron, to Charlie Pride, to the Green Bay Packers. She was pretty proud when she received birthday cards from Charlie Pride. One of her more relaxing pastimes was reading. She pretty much read anything in front of her as she found it quite relaxing.
Avon will remain in the hearts of her children Terry (Sandy) Goulette, Yvonne Huppert, Renee Watters, Thomas (Darla) Goulette; daughter-in-law Vicky (Tim) Heib; grandchildren Lisa (Brian) Neuberger, Ross (Karen) Goulette, Ryan Goulette, Cody Goulette, Allyson (Radar) McManus, Rhonda (Tim) Brown, Randy (Angela) Huppert, Jason (Lori) Watters, Jayme (Glenn) Owen, Joe (Gabby) Watters, Stacia (Layne) Hetrick, Nathan Goulette; as well as many great and great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Buster; son John David ‘Jack’ Goulette; son-in-law Tom Huppert; grandchildren Brady Goulette, Travis Goulette, Troy Huppert; and granddaughter-in-law Elizabeth ‘Lisa’ Goulette.
Funeral services will be 2PM, Wednesday, August 31st at Ezekiel Lutheran Church in River Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Ezekiel. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the discretion of the family. If you want to honor Avon’s essence, help a child learn how to bowl or take your family out bowling for some fun! Funeral services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of River Falls.
