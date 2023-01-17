Barbara A. Halvorson, age 87, of Hudson, WI, passed away on January 14, 2023 at St. Croix Health & Rehab Center in New Richmond.
Barb was born on August 2, 1935 in Rice Lake, WI to Melvin and Merlyn (Reiten) Stenseth. She grew up in Rice Lake, and it was there that she met, Lawrence “Larry” Halvorson. They were married on January 16, 1954. They were blessed with one son, Don.
Barb loved numbers, and for much of her career she served as bookkeeper, office accountant, and CPA at various companies including: Burkhardt Co-op, Century Power, and Midas. In her free time, she loved being outdoors hunting, gardening, and snowmobiling. In their younger years, her and Larry enjoyed dancing and traveling the world together.
She is survived by her son, Don (Pat) Halvorson; granddaughters, Kristy and Melissa Halvorson; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Josie Waldroff; siblings: Marian (Don) Nichols, Karen (Dave) Johnson, Gary Stenseth, Mike (Karin) Stenseth, Mark (Lisa) Stenseth, Russell (Jodi) Johnson, Julene (Bob) Logterman, Charlene Johnson, Roxanne (JP) Theobald, and Rhonda Sutton; sister-in-law, Edryll Stenseth; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry; parents; great-granddaughter, baby Waldroff; and siblings: Jim, Carol, Diane, and Dick.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson with a visitation held one hour prior to the service.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.