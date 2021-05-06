Barbara and Stanley Prochnow

Together Forever - Barbara Jean Prochnow, age 87 of River Falls, WI, passed away December 3, 2020 at the Kinnic Health & Rehab. Stanley George Prochnow, age 90 of River Falls, WI, passed away on December 20, 2020 also at Kinnic Health & Rehab.
Mass of Christian Burial for Barbara and Stanley will take place 2:00 PM Thursday, May 20, 2021 at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 211 E Division St., River Falls. A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church. Interment will take place at St. Bridget Catholic Cemetery.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the O’Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Home of River Falls (715) 425-5644. www.oconnellbenedict.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.