Barbara Ann Lewerer, age 79, died on January 18, 2023 peacefully at her home in Hudson, Wisconsin.
She is survived by daughters Jennifer, Melissa and Catherine Peloquin and Rebecca (Roger) Garbe and two grandchildren Cody and Brady Garbe.
Graduating from Stillwater High School, she fulfilled her dream to attend college and graduated from University of Wisconsin - River Falls at the age of 51. She worked in accounting.
She built her home with Donald Peloquin in St. Joseph Township, Wisconsin where Barb sewed matching outfits for her daughters and grew a large garden. She was an active leader and volunteer in 4-H and church. She instilled in her daughters the values of community engagement, lifelong learning, handicrafts, travel, sustainability and “waste not, want not.” No services were held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.