Barbara Burger

Barbara “Barb” Jane Burger, age 91, of Hudson, WI, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2021 in her home at Woodland Hill. Born on June 18, 1930 to Dewey and Lucille (Donahue) Bujold, she graduated from Stanbrook Hall High School in Duluth in 1948. Barb went on to earn an x-ray technician associates degree from St. Scholastica and then worked as an x-ray technician before starting a family. On October 16, 1954, she was united in marriage to Richard “Dick” Burger at St. James Church in West Duluth. They enjoyed over 60 years of marriage and were blessed with four children, seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and countless friends.
Barb’s passion to learn and grow at any age was remarkable. As an adult, she played tennis, the piano, the cello and became an accomplished breeder of German Shepherds. At the age of 54, Barb obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Child Psychology from Metropolitan State University and worked as a social worker for St. Croix County. In her 50s, she discovered her talent as an artist which has left a legacy of beautiful paintings.
Above all, Barb will be remembered for always putting other people’s needs ahead of her own. A loving wife, mother, and friend, she will be greatly missed by so many that she touched.
Barb is preceded in death by her husband Dick, her parents and sister Diane Hayden. She is survived by her sister Kay (Dennis) Bujold-Arras of Duluth; brothers Jim (Lee) Bujold of Knife River, MN and Tyrone (Delia) Bujold of Minneapolis, MN; daughter Julie Mowry of Janesville, WI; sons Dick (Judy) Burger of Madison, WI, David (Sue) Burger of Stillwater, MN, and Jim (Beth) Burger of Hudson, WI; grandchildren David (Sarah), Dan (Jamie), Joe, Lindsey, Ryan, Chad (Stephanie), and Jake; great-grandchildren Jack, Tommy, Eli, Sam, Ethan, Josiah, Sage, Ava, Landon and Andrew.
A Memorial gathering for Barb will be held Saturday, October 30th from 1-4 pm at O’Connell Family Funeral Home; 520 South 11th Street in Hudson. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Woodland Hill and Lakeview Hospice for the care and kindness they provided to Barb.
