Barbara Doty

Barbara “Barb” Velma Doty, age 82 of Hudson Wisconsin, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, July 16th, 2023, with family by her side. Barb was born on December 15, 1940, to Gustav and Ida Martin as the youngest of 7 children near Carlock, SD.
Following graduation from Burke High School in 1958 she worked as a Medical Transcriptionist while in training to be a histological technician (the study of tissues and cells under a microscope) in Yankton, SD. Barb then took her skills to work for a renowned pathologist, “Doc”, at Fairview Hospital in the Twin Cities. In the big city, she met many new friends and became roommates with three she met on bus trips to and from work. Sister in law’s, sisters and high school friends, jointly schemed then introduced her to Charles Doty. Barb and Charlie were married Nov 21, 1964. Barb gave birth in Minneapolis to their daughter Kelsie in 1967. After time in Cottage Grove, MN, and a move across the river to Hudson, WI, their son Alan was born 1969.
Barb focused on raising the family for many years, until the kids became self-sufficient enough for her to return to work. She was an office manager for an insurance agent, transcriptionist at Hudson Hospital, later worked for UW River Falls and St. Croix Psychiatric Services. She always successfully maneuvered over the icy roads.
Barb loved people and traveling - visiting Hawaii, Alaska, and many places coast to coast. She and Charlie thoroughly enjoyed their retirement by pulling a 5th- wheel trailer across the nation to see sites, friends, and family. They eventually purchased 20 acres near Rodeo, New Mexico. The Boot Heel of NM became home base during the winter for many years. Barb loved the sunshine, warmth, wide open spaces, hiking, wildlife and most of all the people. They made many new friends in NM. Each spring the first snake sighting, was Barb’s signaled it was time to pack up and head home to their friends in Wisconsin.
Barb was an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Hudson since its inception in the 70s’. She was known for her service to members confined to care facilities & homes. She was a skilled ornamental gardener and loved dancing, recreational golfing, and socializing of any kind. Grandma Barb loved to spoil her grandchildren, but always with an intentional purpose.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother Gus and Ida (Kahler) Martin, brother Lawrence Robert Martin, sisters Elaine Delores (Martin) Berendes, Ellen Mae (Martin) Noziska, and Marie Adaline (Martin) Swanson.
She is survived by her husband Charles T, sister Ruth Page, brother Raymond Martin, daughter Kelsie, son Alan, daughter-in-law Tammy, grandchildren Alexandria, Megan, Jessie, and Austin and many nieces and nephews.
Barb will be sincerely missed and remembered by family and friends: “she was such a sweet lady” has been a recurrent remark.
Barb was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2020 and fought the disease vigorously to the very end. Simultaneously, she dealt with complicating heart conditions. Although Barb loved life and wasn’t ready to leave this world, through her faith in Jesus, she was prepared. A faith she successfully modeled for the sceptic, with the guidance of the Holy Spirit and others.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Barb by donating to the American Heart Association at https://www.heart.org or to the American Cancer Society at https://donate.cancer.org
A funeral service for Barb will be held August 12th at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Hudson with a visitation from 9:30-11am and service at 11am. Immediately following the service, a gathering for refreshments and remembrance will take place.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.