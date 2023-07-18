Barbara Doyle, born 1934 on the southside of Chicago to Estelle and Walter S. Cranston, went home on July 15, 2023.
Graduated from Mount Mary College in Milwaukee, WI as an art teacher, married James T. Doyle one month later and started their family.
With faith riding co-pilot, she bravely raised 4 children. She gave all of them her sense for adventure and shared her enthusiasm for snow skiing, swimming, hiking, tennis, and golf.
Her love of golf and tennis lasted over 4 decades starting at Bulls Eye Country Club in Wisconsin Rapids and continuing on to play competitive tennis at St. Paul Indoor Tennis Club.
Skiing in winter with “Tuesday Wipeouts” at Afton Alps and yearly group trips out west were great memories and lifelong friends.
Barbara loved life, her family, friends, God, and country. Never needing much of a reason to celebrate any or all.
Barb is preceded in death by her husband of 49 ½ years James T. Doyle, mother and father Estelle and Walter Cranston, brother Walter Cranston, Mother-in-Law Jewell Ariens, Sister-in-Law and Brother-in-Law Pat and Jerry Treleven.
Will be greatly missed by children: Teri Doyle of Hudson, WI, Mike (Elaine) Doyle of Jackson Hole, WY, Cindy (John) McGuire of Bradenton, FL, and Kelly Doyle of Hudson, WI, grandchildren: Jesse (Cindy) Timmerman of Hudson, WI, Michael Doyle of Salt Lake City, UT, James Doyle of Jackson Hole, WY, Jay Tie of Menomonie, WI, and great-granddaughter Addy Timmerman of Hudson, WI.
Funeral Services are pending. Please check the funeral home website for future details. Donations to St. Jude Medical at www.stjude.org/donate
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Homes of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
