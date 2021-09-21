Barbara Johnston

Barbara Lynn Johnston, age 76, passed away on September 18, 2021 surrounded by family at the Deerfield in New Richmond, Wisconsin.
Barb was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She loved to have lunch dates with friends and family. She also loved to craft, sew, and quilt in her free time. Barb drove the school bus for many years in New Richmond and Somerset.
She was preceded in death by husband, Lyle; and sister, Julane Marie “Julie” Hicok. Barb is survived by her son, Joe (Angie) Johnston; grandchildren, Evelyn and Ava; sister, Connie (Denver) Weinstiger; and brother, Dean (Sharon) Hicok.
Mass of Christian Burial 12 PM Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Visitation for one hour prior to Mass at the Church. Interment at parish cemetery.
