Barbara Milroy

Barbara Jane Milroy, age 83, of Hudson, WI, formerly of Superior, WI, passed away at her home with family by her side on September 10, 2021. She was born on July 20, 1938 in Ironwood, MI to parents Clarence and Helen (Johnson) Negri. Barb grew up in Bessemer, MI, and was married to the love of her life Phillip Milroy on August 10, 1957, and together they were blessed with four children whom they cherished.
Nothing meant more to Barb then her family and her faith. She took great pride in taking care of her family and her home, always making sure everything was in its place. She was also skilled at knitting and crocheting. Barb was a one of a kind person with beauty inside and out.
She will remain in the hearts of her loving husband Phillip; children David (Tessa) Milroy, Doug (Sandy) Milroy, Diana (Dr. Patrick) Sura, and Jackie (David) Minor; sister Patricia (Donald) Marcouiller; 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her brother Clarence Negri, sister in law Joan Negri, and her parents.
A funeral service honoring Barbara’s life will be held on Thursday, September 16th at 11am at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Hudson, WI. A visitation will be held the night before on Wednesday, September 15th from 5-7pm at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, WI with a rosary at 6:30pm. There will also be a second visitation one hour before the service at church on Thursday. If you are unable to attend her service it will be livestreamed on St. Patrick’s Facebook page. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Cathedral School in Superior, WI or to St. Patrick Parish School in Hudson, WI.
