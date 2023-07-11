Barbara Nelson

Barbara June Nelson, age 85, of Hudson, WI, passed away on July 10, 2023 at Comforts of Home in Hudson. Barbara was born on October 3, 1937 to parents Raymond and Frances (Packard) Welch. She attended North High School in Minneapolis and graduated with the class of 1955. Barbara married the love of her life, Leonard Nelson, on May 26, 1956 and together they were blessed with four children.
Barbara was a proud wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved to spend time with her family and was a fantastic cook. She also enjoyed reading in her spare time. She will be remembered in the community for her smiling face at both Dick & Len’s Red Owl in Plaza 94 and Micklesen Drug Store in downtown Hudson throughout the 1980’s and 1990’s
She will be missed greatly by her children Kevin (Tammie) Nelson, Melody (David) Hoffman, Holly Hale, and Len (Carla) Nelson; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren
She is preceded in death by her husband “Len”, her infant daughter Jody Marie, and her parent
A service for Barbara will be on Monday, July 17, 2023 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson. Visitation will be from 10am to 11am with a service starting at 11am. Click the link for the live stream of Barbara’s service.
