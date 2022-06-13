Feb. 14, 1932 - March 29, 2022
SHOREVIEW, Minn. - Barbara Slater, 90, Shoreview, Minn., died Tuesday, March 29, in University of Minnesota Medical Center from complications with a fall and heart issues.
Services were previously held.
