Barry Eugene Preston, age 65, of Danbury, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, Minnesota, on January 3, 2022.
Barry was born in Hudson, Wisconsin, to Elaine and Dean Preston on April 11, 1956.
Barry had a love for ’79 Ford Broncos and old trucks and enjoyed collecting and fixing them up. He also enjoyed mudding, 4-wheeling, and hunting. His favorite way to spend his time though was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Barry always believed in helping anyone and everyone without judgements. He always supported his family through hard times and health conditions, teaching them valuable life lessons along the way. Barry and his wife, Mary, were high school sweethearts and had been together for around 50 years. He had a great love for life and lived it to the fullest he possibly could. He will be greatly missed, and his memory cherished by many.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Elaine and Dean Preston, his mother and father-in-law, and his youngest brother, Scott Preston.
Barry he survived by, his wife, Mary Preston, his children, Jennifer (Haven) Tracey, Aimee Preston and Drew (Nadia) Preston, grandchildren, Kyla, Ava, Hyatt, Trevor, Taylor Tracey and Josie Preston, brother, Mark (Georgette) Preston, sister-in-law, Melissa Preston, nephews, Matthew (Roberta) Preston and their children, Tyler (Mckayla) Preston and their children, Phillip (Brenna) Preston and their children, Lance (Emma) Preston, and Grant (Emily) Preston, niece, Amanda Preston, as well as many other loving family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, please check back later.
The Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home in Webster, Wisconsin, has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.swednerg-taylor.com.
