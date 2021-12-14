Our hearts are saddened by the loss of Bernadine “Bunny” O'Shaughnessy, this past Friday, December 10, 2021, at her home in North Hudson, WI. She was surrounded by her siblings and one of her trusted caregivers, Amber Cordes-Jobe. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Bernadine O’Shaughnessy, as well as brother-in-law James Rosacker. She is survived by sisters Maureen Rosacker, Kathleen, Colleen, and brother Mike (Julie), nieces and nephews, Gretchen (David) Hubbard, Patrick (Alisha), Trevor (Beth), Brendan (Katie), and Brynn O’Shaughnessy, as well as seven great-nieces and nephews.
Bunny was a free spirit with many interests and abilities. In her younger days, she participated in Special Olympics, enjoying being with friends and especially attending Olympic celebrations. Bunny held several employment positions over a twenty-five-year period until deciding that she wanted to retire early and devote her time to pursue painting and a wide variety of crafts. Bunny’s art was on display at many community sites. She also gifted many of her pieces to family and friends.
Bunny’s love of animals, especially her many rescue cats and dogs, brought much joy and comfort into her life. For several years she volunteered at Gregory’s Gift of Hope doing laundry and small tasks as needed. She fostered kittens and adopted Punkie, Timmy and her dogs, Hunter, Rayna and Laurel. She had a special place in her heart for Addie, a visually impaired dog, that she watched over and assisted as needed.
Bunny was a clever and fun-loving individual who was quick with a smile. Whenever someone who was feeling blue came into contact with her, they would find themselves quickly smiling and laughing heartily. Bunny was also an entertainer. She was a pianist who delighted her audiences with her performances. She also liked to perform with her ventriloquist doll, Willie and her clown, Bozo. Her sense of humor was constantly on display for the world to see and enjoy.
Bunny will be forever missed but will always be the sunshine in our hearts and the warmth behind our smiles. God bless you, Bunny.
Private family service. Memorials to Gregory’s Gift of Hope preferred. ggohinc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.