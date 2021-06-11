Bernice Krear

Bernice Katherine Krear, age 89 of River Falls, WI, passed away June 9, 2021 at the Kinnic Health & Rehab after a very short stay. Bernice was born June 22, 1931 in River Falls, WI to John and Mary (Kryzer) Betlach. She was united in marriage to Lamoine G. Krear on October 25, 1949. They were blessed with four children, Sherry, Robert, James and Susan. Bernice was an avid homemaker that loved to cook, bake, sew and garden. She also loved to play cards, bingo and an occasional trip to the casino. She was known for her frosted cut-out sugar cookies and passed on that tradition to her granddaughter and great granddaughter. Bernice will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Bernice is survived by her children, Sherry (Peter) Reis, James (Kathryn) Krear and Susan (William) Swenson; daughter-in-law, Diane Krear; 6 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; sister-in-law, Sylvia Betlach; brother-in-law, Marlin (Carol) Krear; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Lamoine; son, Robert; great grandson, Matthew Vanasse; siblings, LeRoy Betlach, Gerald Betlach and Irene Jensen; and her parents, John and Mary Betlach.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11:00 AM Monday, June 14, 2021 at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 211 E Division St., River Falls, with Fr. Gerald Harris officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass at church. Interment will follow at St. Bridget Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers assisting with the services will be: Janet Krear, Tracy Vanasse, Carie Sommer, Troy Reis, Jake Swenson, Alex Swenson and Chris Wert.
Services are entrusted to the O’Connell-Benedict Funeral Home of River Falls
(715)425-5644. www.oconnellbenedict.com
