Betty Hansen

Betty Ann Hansen, age 89 of Hudson, Wisconsin passed away December 15, 2021 at the Christian Community Home in Hudson. Betty was born on April 26, 1932 in Almena, WI, the youngest of eight children born to Matthew and Jane (Beecroft) Matthys. She graduated from Barron High School, and was united in marriage to Wayne Hansen on June 16, 1956 at the First United Methodist Church in Barron. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Diane, David, and Glenn. Betty enjoyed raising her family and supporting Wayne’s career in sales. She was a treasured member of the Bethel Lutheran Church in Hudson and helped build the Scandinavian Food Fest. She was eager to start projects and get them to completion, and if she didn’t know how to do something she figured it out along the way. Betty was an accomplished gardener and cook, and was fond of entertaining. Betty loved hosting gatherings at their riverside home and spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws - she was a mother to many. Known for her loving character and sometimes naughty wit, Betty was a good friend to many in Hudson.
Betty will remain in the heart of her; children, Diane Olivieri; David Hansen, and Glenn (Chris) Hansen; grandchildren, Brittany (Jeff) Johnson, Caitlin (Corey) Gaffer, Jake Olivieri; Ben (Natalie) Hansen, and Haley Hansen; great-grandchildren, Josephine and Everett Johnson, Maggie and Milo Gaffer, Judah and Dane Hansen; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Wayne; son-in-law, Marc Olivieri; her parents, Matt and Jane Matthys; and seven siblings. Gladys Mickelson, Morris Matthys, Merle Hanson, Margaret Borchardt, Grace Odden, Robert Matthys, and Wayne Matthys.
A memorial service for Betty will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 30th at the Bethel Lutheran Church - Highlands Campus, 504 Frontage Rd., Hudson, WI. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at church. Interment at the Bethel Lutheran Church Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Bethel Lutheran Church.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, (715)386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
