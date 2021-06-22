Betty Jane Hanson

Betty Jane Hanson, age 92, of New Richmond, WI, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at The Deerfield Gables Care Center in New Richmond. Betty was born the daughter of Leo and Celina (Barrieau) Raboin on December 11, 1928, in Somerset, WI. She was married to Orville Hanson on March 2, 1946. Betty was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and baking and loved to go fishing. She had a very laid-back personality with a great sense of humor. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Celina Raboin; husband, Orville Hanson; and 7 siblings. Betty is survived by her son, Jim (Gert) Hanson; grandchildren, Jeffrey Hanson, Brian Hanson, Christine Hanson, Gary Hanson; brother, David (Jackie) Raboin; and many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 11 am at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 728 S Knowles Avenue New Richmond, WI and streamed live through the link at https://bakken-young.com/betty-hanson-06-20-2021/. Visitation will also be on Friday from 10-11 am at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery in Somerset, WI. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.

