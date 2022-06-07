Beverly Ann “Bobbie” Halberg, age 89 of Somerset, WI, died on Monday, June 6, 2022 at her home in Somerset. Beverly was born the daughter of Edward and Denise (Bibeau) Yeager on July 13, 1932. She grew up in St. Paul. On January 16, 1949, Bobbie was married to Norman Halberg. They built their home in Somerset in 1954. Beverly was a homemaker, raising 5 children. She was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, playing cards with friends, camping and trips to visit family. Bobbie was especially proud of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a kind, caring woman who always put others before herself. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Denise Yeager; husband, Norman Halberg; son, Ronald (Janet) Halberg; and siblings, Francis Yeager, Gerald Yeager, and Delores Godfrey. Beverly is survived by her children, Ken Halberg, Doug (Sue Meyers) Halberg, Charlene (Mark Christensen) Ertle, Rene (Robert Tranter) Richert; grandchildren, Ben Halberg, Sara (Kyle) Olson, Josh Ertle, Melinda (Ryan) Johnson, Jason Richert, Justin (Kim) Richert; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Jackson Halberg, Claire and Matthew Olson, Olivia Ertle, Abbigail and Kenadee Johnson, Jessica Richert, Rylan Levitz; sisters-in-law, Vicki Yeager, Amy Yeager; brother-in-law, Floyd (Brenda) Halberg; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 from 4-7 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 728 S Knowles Avenue New Richmond, WI and on Thursday from 10-11 am at the church. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 11 am at Christ Lutheran Church 510 Germain Street Somerset, WI and streamed live through the link at https://bakken-young.com/beverly-halberg-06-06-2022/. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery in Star Prairie, WI. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Beverly Ann “Bobbie” Halberg
