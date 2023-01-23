Beverly Campeau

Beverly (Bev) Campeau, 89 passed away on January 16, 2023 at Orchard View Terrace, New Richmond WI surrounded by her family.
Bev was born May 17, 1933 to Lloyd and Ethel (Richards) Nygaard in Roberts WI, Bev was the devoted wife of Kenneth Campeau and loving mother of Gary Campeau (Pam Matter), Patricia Kobs (Rod), Kathleen Habisch, Bob Campeau (Renee), Dan Campeau (Stacy), Renee Milbrandt (Bob), Kenny Campeau Jr. (Debbie); brother, Noble Nygaard (Susan); and sister-in-law, Sylvia Campeau (Jerry). She was also a loving grandmother to 16 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Bev was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Campeau; her dear sister, Joretta Peterson (Ray); grandsons, Joseph Campeau and Jacetin Campeau; also her beloved Shih Tzu, Stella.
Bev enjoyed sewing, snowmobiling, shopping, and spending time with her family. She worked at Doboy Packaging and was the voice of Doboy for more than 25 years. She also enjoyed cheering on the Packers and Brewers.
Our mother was a kind, caring and giving person who always put the needs of her family before her own. Bev was a strong woman who faced every challenge in her life with courage and dignity. She instilled in us the importance of family, hard work and doing what is right. Our mother was a true role model who we will always look up to. Bev was a source of inspiration to us all and she will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched
Mother, you will always be in our hearts and we will never forget you. We love you so much. Rest in peace.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday January 20, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, New Richmond, Wisconsin.
