Beverly Jean Nuesmeier

Beverly Jean Nuessmeier, age 82 of Redwood Falls, MN, formerly of Hudson, WI, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital following complications of surgery.
Bev was born on November 11, 1938 in Spring Valley, Wisconsin; the daughter of Ralph and Helen (Smith) Brown. She attended East Hill Elementary prior to graduating from Spring Valley High School. On June 30, 1960, she was united in marriage to Erdman ‘Sonny’ Pankow in Menomonie. This union would be further blessed with Cynthia. Sadly, Sonny would precede her in death in 1997. Bev was a valued bookkeeper during her working years. She began with the St. Paul companies and Uniforms Unlimited before working many years for the Hudson School District. On May 15, 1999, she was united in marriage to Erlin Nuessemier at Emmanuel Lutheran in Hudson.
On a quiet day, she enjoyed reading books whether Louis L’Amour or a good love story. Being a bookkeeper, she was an excellent mathematician. She could see globally where others might see things narrower, keeping them on their toes. Her faith was the cornerstone of her life. ‘Her church’, Emmanuel Lutheran in Hudson, has been involved with every aspect of their lives. In fact, the first pastor there was her son-in-law Pastor Dale.
Bev will live on in the hearts of her daughter Cynthia (Pastor Dale) Schliewe; grandchildren: Matthew (Shawn), Mark (Shelly), Miriam, and Michael; five great-grandchildren: Alexander, Addison, Mollie, Greta, and Isabel; brother, Frank (Marlyn) Brown; sister, Kathy (Cody) Wiberg; and sister-in-law, Marge Brown.
Her parents, husbands Sonny and Erlin; and brothers James and Don (Glenda) Brown precede her in death.
A Funeral Celebration of her life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday June 26th at Emmanuel Lutheran Church,712 Grandview Drive in Hudson. Celebrating her faith will be Pastor Steve Saatkamp. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Emmanuel. Memorials are preferred to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, which was the foundation of her life.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Homes.
