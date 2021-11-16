Beverly Jean Schuknecht, age 92, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021 at her home in Hudson, Wisconsin.
Beverly was born June 22, 1929 to parents, William and Mildred (Morgan) Harrie. She grew up in Sparta and Leon and attended school at Sparta High School, class of 1947. She married the love of her life Glen Schuknecht in 1948. In their 57 years of marriage, they were blessed with 6 children.
Beverly’s passion and greatest joy was her family. Her favorite activities were spending time with family and friends, cheering for the Twins, Badgers and Timberwolves. She spent a lifetime in service to others and most recently found great satisfaction knitting her prayers shawls and hats for her church and community.
Beverly will remain in the hearts of her children, Vicki Schuknecht of Oregon, Jeff of Princeton, Steve (Peg) of Fort Atkinson, Ann (Jim) Corrigan of Woodbury, and Daughter-in-law Julie Schuknecht of Hudson; grandchildren, Nathan (Rachael) Hanson, Samantha (Ryan) Helser, Jack (Amelia) Schuknecht, Bill (Mariah) Schuknecht, Bryant (Teneille) Corrigan, Andrew Corrigan, William Corrigan, Season (Tom) Treder, Saxony (Eric) Albers, and Alex Schuknecht; 9 great-grandchildren; her brother Bill Harrie of Idaho Falls, many nieces and nephews, other family relatives, and friends.
Beverly is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Glen; parents, William and Mildred; sons, Scott and John Schuknecht; brothers, Lloyd, Russel and Dale; and daughter-in-law, Bobbe.
Private service for immediate family is planned.
