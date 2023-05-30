Beverly S. McKibben, age 85, of New Richmond, WI passed away Friday, May 26, 2023 at Orchard View Senior Living in New Richmond. Beverly was born the daughter of Clifford and Lillian (Granum) Hanson on September 23, 1937 in Volga, SD. She grew up in Volga graduating from Volga High School with the class of 1955. She was married to James McKibben on June 30, 1957. They moved to St. Paul, MN and then to New Richmond, WI to raise their family. After the kids were older, Beverly went to work at a daycare center. Later, she went to work at the New Richmond School District as an aide in special education. In retirement, they spent over 25 years wintering in Weslaco, Texas. Beverly was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and First Lutheran Church. Beverly enjoyed gardening, baking and embroidery. She liked taking trips to the casino, snowmobiling and camping on Diamond Lake. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Lillian Hanson; husband, James McKibben; and siblings, Mert (Judy) Hanson and Cheryl Feldt. Beverly is survived by her children, Ranae (Robert) Davis, Randy (Tammy) McKibben, Rachelle (Tim) Haberman; grandchildren, Nicole (Ben) Brown, Ashley (Erik) Johnson, Hailey (Tad) O’Neil, Alisha (Brian) Olson, Paige (John) Hartung, Andrew Haberman; great-grandchildren, Conner, Bella and Willa Brown, Russell O’Neil, Eli, Ryker and Finn Olson, Declan and Emmy Hartung; brother, Frank (Delores) Hanson; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2 pm at First Lutheran Church 218 County Road K New Richmond, WI and streamed live through the link just below this obituary. Visitation will also be on Sunday, June 4, 2023 from 1-2 pm at the church. Interment will be in New Richmond Cemetery. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Beverly McKibben
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.