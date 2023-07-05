Bill Monteith, age 80 of Osceola, WI, died on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at the Osceola Medical Center in Osceola, WI. Bill was born the son of Robert and Genevieve (Johnston) Monteith on October 12, 1942 in River Falls, WI. He grew up in the Star Prairie, WI area, graduating from New Richmond High School with the class of 1961. Bill served 4 years in the Airforce. When he returned from service, he became a carpenter, working for a couple different contractors before starting Star Construction in 1985. He was married to Yvonne Halverson on January 29, 1977 at Christ Lutheran Church in Somerset, WI. He ran Star construction until retiring up North in 1996. Bill and Yvonne also owned the Holiday Motel in New Richmond, WI and the River Valley Inn & Suites in Osceola, WI. Bill was a member of the Lions Club in Osceola. He enjoyed collecting jokes, teasing the grandchildren, and talking with friends and family. He liked watching the birds and squirrels at his feeders and playing golf. He was a knowledgeable, quiet and honest man with a quick wit and great sense of humor. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Genevieve Monteith; sisters, Janice LeCander, Kathie (Paul) Anderson, Linda Johnson; and in-laws, Howard and Evelyn Halverson. Bill is survived by his wife, Yvonne; children, Eric (Julie) Monteith, Aimee (Travis) Roddel, Howie (Kelsey) Monteith; grandchildren, Kate (Trevor) Schuler, Logan Monteith, Karly Monteith, Emily Roddel, Isaac Roddel, Mason Montgomery; brothers, Jim (Dianne) Monteith, Joe (Donna) Monteith, Mike (Kele) Monteith; brothers-in law, Howard LeCander, Lyle (Ruth) Halverson; sister-in-law, Colleen (Craig) Benson and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Celebration of Bill’s Life will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023 at 12 noon at Christ Lutheran Church 510 Germain Street Somerset, WI. Visitation will also be on Monday, July 10, 2023 from 10 am - 12 noon at the church. Military Honors will be provided by the Somerset American Legion Post 111. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Bill Monteith
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Latest e-Edition
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Currently in Hudson
58°
58° / 52°
9 AM
62°
10 AM
65°
11 AM
67°
12 PM
69°
1 PM
71°
Calendar
© Copyright 2023 Star-Observer 126 Second St., Hudson, WI | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.