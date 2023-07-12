Bob Hartmon, Jr, age 74 passed away July 10, 2023 after a battle with cancer.
He was the 3rd of 8 children born to Bob and Lilly Ann (Rivard) Hartmon. Bob attended the Burkhardt one room grade school and graduated in 1968 from Hudson High School. While in high school, his greatest joy was to be able to “play” - especially Basketball, Football & Track. Even when he was in the Navy he enjoyed being on a football team while serving on Guam. He also served aboard the USS Sacramento (AOE-1) and was based out of Bremerton, WA. He served our country from 1968 to 1972 and is a life time member in the VFW.
After the navy, Bob went to work at Andersen Windows. Bob worked there for 31 years.
In 1979 he was united in marriage to Mary Ann Boughton. Their 44 year marriage was blessed with two sons, Robert & Dennis.
Bob was a life long farmer. He was often found in the pasture surrounded by his beloved Black Angus cattle, or using one of his many John Deere tractors. Other interests included playing softball into his 50’s (with 3 childhood friends), Hunting, golf, and snowmobiling. He was a member of the Burkhardt Snowdrifters and represented that club for 50 years at the County Snowmobile Association meetings.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Bob (Sr) and Lilly Ann (Rivard) Hartmon. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; his sons, Rob & Dennis; siblings, Kathy (Shawn) Cain, Jim (Carolyn) Hartmon, Colleen (Bill) Peterson, Mike (Gena) Hartmon, Rick Hartmon, John (Connie) Hartmon, and Tom (Kristi) Hartmon; as well as many nieces & nephews.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Cross Lutheran Church, 1246 County Rd TT, Roberts, WI with a visitation held one hour prior to the service at church. Interment at Warren Cemetery in Roberts.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.