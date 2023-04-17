Bob Steele

Bob Steele, 72 was born in St. Paul, MN May 30, 1950 and passed away peacefully on January 11, 2023 in Allentown, PA. Half of Bob’s ashes are going to Northwood, IA to be buried with Bob’s beloved parents Merle and Evelyn Steele. The remaining ashes are to be spread on July 4 in the Chesapeake Bay, Maryland where Bob loved to sail and cruise. Bob’s precious “Anthracite” 1971 Mercedes Model 280SE has been donated to the Classic Motor Museum in St. Michaels, MD on the Chesapeake Bay. Loved and will be deeply missed by sister Janet (Terry) Jones, Stillwater and nieces and nephews, Amy (Mark) Williams, Stillwater, Carolyn Steele, White Bear Lake, Jeff (Julie) Steele, Edina and Paul (Erin) Jones, Annapolis, MD, along with seven grand nieces and nephews.

Bob Steele Memorial Service - Friday, April 21, 2023 at 2PM St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi, MN.

Memorials, in Bob’s name may be made to the Classic Motor Museum, St. Michaels, Maryland or the American Heart Association, (www heart.org/donate)

