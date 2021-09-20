Brenda McAloon

Brenda Marlene McAloon, age 59 of Hudson, Wisconsin, was welcomed home into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on September 14, 2021. Brenda was born on August 23, 1962 in Centralia, Illinois to Roger and Beverly (Casey) Cox. While studying to earn her Bachelors of Science Degree in Education of Special Education K-12 LD, BD, EMH cert., at Illinois State University, she met and fell in love with David McAloon, and the couple was united in marriage on July 11, 1987 in the garden of the historic Hotel Baker in St. Charles, IL. Their union was blessed with two sons, Patrick and Ryan. The family moved to Hudson, Wisconsin, and Brenda continued her education at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota where she earned a Master of Arts Degree in Education in 2020 and to celebrate she got a new puppy, a golden doodle named Zoe. Brenda worked at the Harmony Learning Center, ISD622 School District in North St. Paul, MN as an EBD level IV Self-Contained teacher for middle & high school student’s grades 6-10 who have emotional and behavior disabilities.
Brenda held her belief in Jesus Christ as the central focus for her life, and with her husband David was currently a member of the C3 Church in Hudson. She had devotion and love for family and friends. Brenda was a loving and caring wife, mother, daughter and sister. She was empathetic of others, and a strong defender of families and individual’s Civil Rights. Brenda was passionate about her family and made her house a home. Brenda really enjoyed spending time with her sons and biking, camping and playing golf with her husband.
Brenda will remain in the hearts of her husband David along with their sons, Patrick and Ryan; her mother, Beverly Cox; sister, Tammy (Bill) Royster; Aunt, Marchete Smith; mother-in-law, Danice Correra Jeffers; father-in-law, Timothy (Jean) McAloon; sister-in-law, Gina McAloon; and other extended relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Roger Cox.
A funeral service to celebrate Brenda’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, WI. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, October 1 and one hour prior to the service, all at the funeral home. Brenda’s funeral will be livestreamed. Interment at Willow River Cemetery in Hudson. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
