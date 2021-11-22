Brian Scott Weiss was born to Gerald Paul Weiss and Sharon Kae Weiss (Wilson), September 3rd, 1959. The family ran a dairy farm in Roberts, WI. Brian graduated from St. Croix Central High School in 1978.
Brian married Susan Helen Weiss (Landry) in 1980 and had two children, Jon Weiss and Annie Johnson (Weiss). Susan died at a young age in 1986. In 1988, Brian married Lisa Ann Weiss (Rinehart) and had three children, Lucas Weiss, Breanna Emholtz (Weiss) and Abby Weiss. Both Brian and Lisa worked at the family grocery store, Dick’s Fresh Market for over 33 years. Where Brian prided himself on being a Department Manager and took the time for anyone that shared a smile and wanted to learn about the newest and best products.
Brian had the biggest heart, loved hard, gave a sense of warmth and cared about everyone. He truly was a big teddy bear with the best hugs.
He loved spending time with his family and friends, he enjoyed traveling, flea markets, sports, and watching the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. He took pride in putting up fences for many people. He refed at many middle school and high school sporting events with close friends. But most of all he lived his life to the fullest creating happiness, memories and magic that he shared with all!
At the age 62, Brian passed away peacefully on November 1st. Brian is survived by his wife Lisa Weiss, children Jon (Erin) Weiss, Annie (Matt) Johnson, Lucas Weiss, Breanna (Logan) Emholtz, and Abby Weiss; his grandchildren Leo Weiss, Reese Johnson, Nellie Johnson, and Lydia Weiss; his father Jerry (Peg) Weiss and siblings Brent (Susie) Weiss, Becky (Scott) Butler, and Beth (Phil) Linehan.
A Celebration of Life for Brian Weiss will be on Saturday, November 27th from 9am until noon, at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in River Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon at church. Memorials are preferred for a River Falls High School football scholarship in remembrance of Brain. Funeral and cremation services have been entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of River Falls
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.