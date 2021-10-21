Bruce Daniel Cicchese, age 75, of Clear Lake, Wisconsin passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021. Bruce was born July 20, 1946.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Violet; father, Daniel; mother- and father-in-law, Lucille Crosby and Marion Brink; Shirley’s step-father, Kenneth Crosby; brother-in-law, Mark Gibson; nephew, Kyle and grandchild, baby Cicchese.
Bruce will be deeply missed and is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughters, Nicole Beltranol-Lopez, Tammy Cowan; sons, Larry, James (Robyn), Anthony; grandchildren, Karla, Anthony, Danielle, Sajinn, Christopher, Abigail, Aza; great-grandchild, Mila; brother, Barry; sisters, Dona, Joan, Danette and Julie and many many nieces and nephews.
Family and Friends are invited to join the family on Friday, November 12, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM and also for A Celebration of Life Service which will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM, all at Teens for Christ, 538 Old State Highway 35 South, Hudson, WI 54016. Interment at a later date in the Veteran’s Cemetery, Spooner, WI.
Arrangements by Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home, Woodbury, MN.
