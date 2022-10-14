Bruce Douglas

Bruce George Douglas, age 75, of Baldwin, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at his home on September 5th, 2022 with his family by his side. Bruce was born on October 22nd, 1946 in Leominster, Massachusetts to George and Margaret Douglas. His family then moved to Escanaba, Michigan where he continued grade school and graduated high school. Bruce attended Michigan Tech University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Mathematics. After graduating, Bruce was drafted into the United States Army and stationed in Alaska. He later went back to further his education at University of Wisconsin Madison, obtaining his master’s degree in Computer Science. Bruce worked with supercomputers as a systems analyst and software engineer.
On June 23rd, 1972 Bruce married the love of his life Judy (Tachick) Kapla in Escanaba, Michigan. They loved to travel the world together, and enjoyed living overseas for a year when Bruce was transferred to England for his job. Bruce was a very talented pianist and excelled at improvising on the keyboard. He started playing in blues and rock bands as a senior in high school, performing with different bands in Upper Michigan, Wisconsin, and the Twin Cities of Minnesota. Later in life Bruce played keyboard on the worship team in several churches. In addition to his love of music, Bruce was also quite a craftsman; building many different models, creating beautiful stained glass windows, and completing numerous woodworking projects.
Bruce will forever remain in the hearts of his beloved wife Judy Douglas; daughter Allison Trapani (James Catt); step-children Kirk Kapla (Shellie Friedl), Kevin Kapla; daughter-in-law Becki Kapla; grandchildren Gabriel and Grace Trapani, Nicholas Kapla, Alexandra (Chris) Clark, Jeremiah and Victoria Kapla, Tayla (Andrew) Kapla-McMahon, Devin Kapla, Kaysie (Steve) Thompson; siblings Robert Douglas, Sue (Donald) Chamberlain, Patricia Berry, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Bruce is preceded in death by his parents George and Margaret Douglas; step-son Kent Kapla; brother Steve Douglas, sister Peggy Doyle and her husband Jim Doyle, sister Mary Laurich and her husband Gary Laurich; brother-in-law James Tachick and his wife Carole Tachick (Durocher).
A service to honor and celebrate Bruce’s life will be on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022 at the Historic Woodside Chapel in Baldwin, Wisconsin. The service will begin at 11:00am with lunch and fellowship to follow.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, (715)684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
