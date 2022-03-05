Bruce Jerry Larson

Age 58, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
Bruce was born on September 29, 1963, the second of three children of Jerry & Joyce Larson. He was raised on the family farm, growing up doing daily chores- milking cows and baling hay. As a Spring Valley High School Cardinal, he lettered, won all-conference honors and was part of the Div. 5 1978 State Champion football team. He was also an outstanding heavyweight wrestler and competed in the state tournament twice. Being coached by the legendary Bob Thomas, Bruce’s love for sports and coaching took root. He graduated from Spring Valley H.S. in 1982 and moved on to UW- River Falls. He continued his football and wrestling career there and earned his degree in Physical Education. It was there that he met his sister’s college roommate, Kelly Christopherson. After they both graduated, they married on July 25, 1987. They moved to Somerset and began to raise their children and their football centered family.
Bruce was hired in 1987 by Somerset (WI) High School. His Spartan coaching career included Girls Basketball (87-88), Wrestling (88-99) and Football as an assistant to his longtime friend, Brad Nemec from 87-1998 and took over as head coach in 1999 after Brad retired. He remained in this position through the 2021 season. As head football coach, his teams claimed nine Middle Border conference championships, and went on to win state titles in 2002, 2012 & 2014, as well as state runner-ups in 2004, 2005 & 2011. In 2013 he was inducted into the UWRF Sports Hall of Fame. He was awarded the Wisconsin High School Coach of the Year in 2014 and the Don Shula National High School Coach of the Year in 2015. Most recently, he was honored with the inaugural Wisconsin Bell Cow Leadership award in 2021. Under Bruce’s guidance, Somerset H.S. has had several players reach the NFL. Bruce’s greatest accomplishment was all of the students he impacted daily at Somerset High school for the past 36 years. He affirmed this in a quote he shared: “I think we have made many good fathers [and mothers], some great employees, people that will look you in the eye and will do what is right and honest.”
Bruce also founded and owned the Bumper to Bumper School of Driving and has trained thousands of drivers over the past 10+ years. He loved to cook- especially grilling meat to everyone’s delight. Bruce’s wardrobe color selection was small, black and red, and green and yellow, but growing. In recent years he added in blue and orange, but he would have never ever added in purple. Bruce was a dedicated Packer fan and could be found every Sunday cheering them on. After a 40 year wait, this Bruce finally got his Packer season tickets.
He is survived by his wife, Kelly; sons, Rocky (Richell), granddaughter, Lettie, Mayville, ND, Reggie (fiancé’, Bailey Walz), New Richmond, WI. and daughter, McKell, Somerset. Gaelin (Micaela) and daughter, Laniah Elmore are also part of the Larson’s cherished extended family. Bruce and Kelly’s influence on education and coaching impacted their children’s future careers. Rocky is currently the Head Football Coach at Mayville State University, ND. Reggie is a Physical Education Teacher and Head Football Coach at New Richmond High School, WI. McKell is an 8th-grade Social Studies Teacher at Osceola Middle School, WI, and was at her dad’s side during every single game. Gaelin advocates for youth and foster care improvement. Parents, Jerry & Joyce Larson, Spring Valley (who rarely missed any Spartan games), brother, Fred (Lori), Spring Valley, and sister, Beth Carlson (Ross), Murdock. Nieces and nephews, Justin, Easten Larson and Mallory (Ryan Vos, fiancé), Regan Carlson. Mother-in-law, Kathy Christopherson, Ridgeland, WI. Brother-in-law, Jeff (Diana) Christopherson. Nieces and nephews; Austin, Lee, Beau and Veda.
Bruce was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred & Grace Larson, Spring Valley, and Walter & Verna Larson, Minneapolis, MN; and his father-in-law, Larry Christopherson, Ridgeland, WI.
None of us will ever forget that small spark of mischief in his eyes, infectious smile, and quick-witted one-liners.
Visitation Friday, March 4, 2022, 4:00-7:00 P.M. at SOMERSET SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL, 645 Sunrise Drive, Somerset, WI with a celebration of Bruce’s life at 7:00 P.M. Spartan or Packers attire is encouraged. Funeral service Saturday, March 5, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 510 Germain Street, Somerset, WI with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.
