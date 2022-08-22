Byron Selbrede, 85, longtime resident of Superior, WI, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Solvay Hospice House in Duluth, MN with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Minneapolis, MN, April 24, 1937, the son of Henry and Bernice (Love) Selbrede.
Byron served his country honorably in the United States Army and worked as a Technical Service Manager at Amsoil in Superior for many years.
He was united in marriage to Delores Huppert on February 24, 1977, and they celebrated forty-five years of marriage before his passing.
Byron was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Superior. He was an Eagle Scout and remained an active volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America for many years. He was also a member of the Lions Club in Superior. He and Dolly were very active member of the Square Dance Federation of Minnesota and together, they taught canoeing through the Duluth School District for many years.
Byron was a family man and a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be dearly missed by his beloved wife, Delores “Dolly” Selbrede, Superior, WI; sons, Robert (Kathryn) Selbrede of Tennessee, and David Selbrede of Alabama; daughter, Cathrine (Rob) Mix, St. Paul, MN; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Mann, Hudson, WI, Nancy Selbrede, San Diego, CA; and brother, Keith (Dianne) Selbrede, Camarillo, CA.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Beverly, brother, Richard, grandson, Steven Mix, and brother-in-law, Richard Mann.
Visitation will begin at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Church, 5821 John Avenue in Superior, and will continue until the 3:00 PM Memorial Service with Pastor Darrell Kyle officiating, followed by a luncheon at the church. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Superior at a later date.
Should friends desire, memorials may be made in Byron’s name to Bethel Lutheran Church, or Boy Scouts of America, www.scouting.org
The Downs-LeSage Funeral Home, 1304 Hammond Avenue, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.downs-lesage.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.