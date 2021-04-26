Calvin Jennings

Calvin Lanford William Jennings, age 91 of River Falls, WI, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2021 at Kinnic Health & Rehab in River Falls. Calvin was born October 23, 1929 in Maiden Rock, WI to James and Marie (Hedin) Jennings. He graduated from Prescott High School with the Class of 1949. On March 24, 1961, Calvin was united in marriage to Dorcas Renee Larson. Their lives were blessed with three children, Julie, Wendy and Timothy. They shared 54 years together until her passing on July 13, 2015.
Calvin farmed for most of his lifetime. He provided a great example of strength and hard work to his children and grandchildren. His farm in Mann Valley was his life and love, second only to his family. He so very much enjoyed sharing his experiences and stories with anyone that would listen, usually while he was picking berries with them, or trying to get them to try a couple dozen ears of his sweet corn. Sharing the farm gave him great joy, especially with children.
He took great pride in anything agriculture. If you found him off the farm, he was volunteering for 4-H, FFA, or lending a hand to any neighbor that needed help. Making ice cream for family or “D” Company of the National Guard in River Falls was a special treat, for him more than them. Those who took time to know and talk to Calvin would have to answer his favorite question, “What have you touched today that is not ag related?”
Calvin will remain in the hearts of his children, Julie Jennings (Golombiecki) of Morris, MN and Timothy (Carolyn) Jennings of River Falls; son-in-law, Mike Bruce of Pine Island, MN; grandchildren, Lester Golombiecki, Elizabeth Golombiecki, William Golombiecki, Nathan Jennings, and Collin Jennings; sisters, LaVonne Jensen and Darlene Sumption; brother, Marlyn (Marlene) Jennings; along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorcas; his daughter, Wendy Jo Bruce; son-in-law, Ron Golombiecki and sister, Dorothy Webster.
Funeral Services for Calvin will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at the St. Bridget Catholic Church, 211 E. Division Street. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral at church, and also from 4:30pm–8:00pm on Wednesday, April 28th at the O’Connell-Benedict Funeral Home, 225 S. 3rd Street in River Falls. Burial will take place at the Mann Valley Cemetery in River Falls. Memorials are preferred to the discretion of the family.
Funeral services are entrusted to the O’Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Home of River Falls (715) 425-5644 www.oconnellbenedict.com
