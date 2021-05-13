Carol A. McDonel

Carol Ann McDonel, age 59, of New Richmond passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side on Monday, May 10, 2021 after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born the daughter of Gordon and Evelyn (Johnson) Green on June 21, 1961 in New Richmond, WI. She graduated from New Richmond High School in 1980. In 1988, she married Gerald “Mac” McDonel at the Green family home in Boardman. Carol was a wonderful hostess and great cook. She welcomed all, especially those who were alone on holidays, into her home to celebrate. She is remembered as a loving and devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and aunt. Carol is survived by her husband, Mac McDonel; daughters, Melissa (Curt) Nelson, Molly McDonel; grandchildren, Tim, Tylar, and Tayden; siblings, David (Karen) Green, Ron Green, Eugene Green, Gordon Green, Jr.; in-laws, Becky and Jean Green; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Evelyn Green; siblings, Yvonne Langness, DuWayne and Darwin Green; sister-in-law, Sandra Green. A celebration of Carol’s life will be held at her home. The date and time to be announced via Facebook and Bakken-Young website. Cremation services provided by Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.

