Carol A. Moenke

Carol Moenke passed away at home on August 3, 2021 from complications of metastasized cancer. She is preceded in death by her husband of 49-3/4 years, Jim Moenke.
In 1979 Carol applied for a job with 3M in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, where she worked for several years, and then transferred to the St. Paul campus. Carol and Jim learned of the 3M Clown Club and joined together. She was active in the club for over 30 years, enjoying parades and visits to nursing homes. Carol really appreciated seeing her clown friends (in costume) visits the past few weeks.
Carol was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in River Falls. Jim initially attended UUSRF (Unitarian Universalist) and oftentimes, Carol would attend also, it was there she met and developed a deep friendship with Lute and Anna.
Carol was known for her love of flower gardening, wearing colorful headbands, cuddling with Lola and Margo her cats, and being grandma to Max, her granddog. Baking sweets, visiting with friends and writing skits for the clown club brought her immense joy.
Special thanks to neighbor friends, Karen for the terrific soups and Steve for being the handyman. Thank you to Pastor Bonnie from UU for her visits and comfort, Pastor Annie from Hope for visits to both Jim and Carol. Lastly, Dawn for her loving care since Jim’s passing and throughout the past ten months. Carol is survived by her sister Elizabeth (Paul) Nichols and her niece and nephew DeDe and Dan Nichols.
A Celebration of Life for both Jim and Carol will take place on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Hope Lutheran Church in River Falls from 12:00-3:00 p.m. All clown friends are invited to attend in costume, and everyone – please wear bright colors! Bring photos if you have them. Join us in sharing the stories and lives of these two people of whom we loved.
Memorials preferred to Hope Lutheran Church and the River Falls Community Food Pantry.
