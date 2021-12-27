Carol E. Benz (nee Wallgren)

Carol Evelyn Benz, age 83, of Hudson, WI, formerly of Cottage Grove, MN, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, December 23, 2021. She was born in St. Paul, MN on December 11, 1938 to parents John and Helen Wallgren. She attended Alexander Ramsey High School where she arranged to catch the attention of a fellow student, Gerhard Benz, by dropping her books in front of him as he left their History class. They were married on June 23, 1962 and blessed with three children.
Carol had a keen eye for design and was a talented seamstress. At the age of fourteen Carol began modeling for local department stores. She designed and sewed clothing for herself and her family. She quilted with the women from church, embroidered beautifully and made darling Halloween costumes for her children and grandchildren.
Carol was deeply committed to her family and always did her very best for them. She was a truly nurturing mother and grandmother. Carol was a person who always strived to do her best for others. She made intricately decorated birthday and wedding cakes, sewed new dresses for every junior high dance and attended track meets and ski races. She loved to travel with her husband, and they spent many wonderful vacations with friends and family. In these last years, Carol and Gerhard were regular lunch customers at local Hudson establishments and were always met with warmth and kindness. Carol’s husband, children and grandchildren knew that they were deeply loved.
She will remain in the hearts of her loving husband Gerhard; children Erick Benz, Ingrid (Tom) Blair and Heidi (Gary) Oldland; grandchildren Jake, Blaire, Cullin, Emily, Erin, Henry, and Charlie. She is preceded in death by her grandchildren Alexandra Blair and Hunter Blair.
A memorial service to celebrate Carol’s life will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Cottage Grove United Church of Christ. Visitation will be from 10am to 11am with a service at 11am. It is asked that everyone in attendance be fully vaccinated and wear a mask.
Memorials are preferred to the family and will be used for a bench in Carol’s memory.
