Carol Hallamek

Carol Ann Hallamek (Christopherson), age 80 of Houlton, died August 27, 2021 at the Park View Community Campus in Woodville. Carol was born on May 24, 1941 in Pine City, Minnesota; the daughter of William and Marion (Smith) Christopherson. She was raised in St. Paul where she graduated from St. Agnes Parochial School. Her desire to help others propelled her to further her education at St. Benedicts and St. Catherine’s where she received her training to become a teacher. She would continue her schooling as she obtained her master’s degree in Education. On July 29, 1972, she was married to Frederick Hallamek Jr. at the Fort Snelling Chapel In Minneapolis. In the early 60’s, she began working as a teacher in New Prague, Minnesota before taking a position with Henry Sibley High School in Mendota Heights. She devoted over thirty-five years to children teaching english and speech before retiring in the mid 90’s.
Carol was a very simple person. She enjoyed the peace and tranquility of being a wife and mom. She enjoyed an afternoon of appreciating her flower beds and had a fondness for mums. She always looked forward to visiting an estate sale to see if there were any antiques that she simply could not live without. Collecting antiques gave her great joy.
Carol is survived by her husband, Frederick Hallamek Jr.; sons, Jude Hallamek, and Randy Hallamek; and extended family. Her parents, and sister, Marilyn Kane, precede her in death.
Mass of Christian Burial for Carol will be 11AM, Friday September 3rd at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Hudson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at the church. Carol’s funeral mass will be livestreamed through the St. Patrick Catholic Church Facebook page. Interment will be private.
Carol’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Park View for the loving care and support.
Funeral services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, (715)386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
