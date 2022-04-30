Carol Howe

Carol Lynn Howe, 68 passed away on April 19, 2022 at home in New Richmond, WI after a lengthy battle with cancer. Carol was born to Frank Eugene and Ruth M. Howe in Toledo, Ohio on January 23, 1954. Carol graduated from LaPorte High School in LaPorte, and joined the US Navy in the Dental Technician program. She was the first Sailor of the Year on the USS Cape Cod. She was selected for the Enlisted Commissioning Program and graduated from Oregon State University with a bachelor’s degree in Business. Carol retired in July 1997 as a Lieutenant Commander [LCDR}. Once retired, Carol enjoyed gardening and she put her interests to work with her local Willow River Gardening Club. She served on many committees and in leadership positions with the Willow River GC, St. Croix District and Wisconsin Garden Club Federation. She was most proud of her position as Chairman of the President’s Project which erected a Blue Star Marker honoring military members.
Carol was preceded in death by her mom, Ruth; nephews, Daniel and Alec Wright; and sister-in-law, Patricia Johansen.
Carol is survived by her wife of 32 years, Susan Johansen; as well as, siblings, Barbara [Jane Kerstner] Howe, James [Mary] Howe, and Susan Wright; 5 nieces and nephews and spouses, 4 grandnieces and nephews and numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Carol was very close to her spouse’s family; Kay [PJ] Forsythe, Linda [Chuckie Jr.] Nutzmann, as well as, many members of Susan’s extended family.
A celebration of her life will be held later this summer at the Cullen Crea funeral home in New Richmond followed by a military ceremony at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in MN, her final resting place.
Donations can be made to Unity Foundation of LaPorte County, 422 Franklin St Suite C, Michigan City IN 46360. Attn: Ruth M. Howe Scholarship Fund. This fund was established in memory of Carol’s mother to help someone become a nurse.
