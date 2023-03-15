Carol S. Amdahl, age 62, of Elmwood, WI, passed away on March 10, 2023 at Heritage of Elmwood.
Carol was born on August 8, 1960 to Marlin and Ruth (Shields) Amdahl in Worthington, MN. Her family moved to Hudson, where she graduated from Hudson High School the class of 1978. She went to obtain her Bachelor’s degree from UW-River Falls in Teaching. She was a passionate kindergarten and first grade teacher, teaching at various schools, first at Good Shepherd Christian Academy and later at Pine Harbor Christian Academy Schools.
When not teaching, in her free time she loved being a clown. In her clown persona “Lot of Dots” she entertained at many different church events and mission trips. When Carol wanted solitude and a weekend away, she often visited her parent’s cabin in Danbury, WI. There she relaxed, spent time with family, and enjoyed the scenic views of the nature around her. She was a loving and friendly person, always with a smile on her face. She was able to show that shining personality to the community of Elmwood when she was crowned “Miss Elmwood 2021” for their local UFO days. Her friendly nature made making friends easy, and she loved keeping in close contact with them all. Despite not having children of her own, she always thought of her students as her children and loved each and every one of them.
She is survived by her mother, Ruth Amdahl; sister, Sandra (David) Smith; nieces and nephews: Christina Smith, Samantha Smith, Eric Smith, and Leif Amdahl; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Marlin Amdahl; and brother, James Amdahl.
Visitation will be held from 4-7p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2013 at Bethel Lutheran Church - Downtown Campus, 920 3rd St., Hudson with a visitation held one hour prior to the service at church. Interment at Willow River Cemetery in Hudson. Memorials are preferred to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.
