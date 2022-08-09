Carole Anne VanBlaircom passed away early the morning of August 5, 2022 at her residence, Comforts of Home, The Lodge, in River Falls, WI. She was born in Lacrosse, Wisconsin on November 5, 1938, and grew up traveling with her family, as her father was an iron worker who worked on the various infrastructure projects associated with the New Deal, a plan put together by President Franklin D. Roosevelt as recovery from the Great Depression. She traveled, until the construction ended and her family settled in Miller Beach, Indiana, a small area on Lake Michigan, East of Gary where she attended parochial school and graduated high school in Portage Indiana. She married her high school sweetheart, Walter. Carole was a book keeper for GMAC financial and retired in 2002. She loved the beach, Lake Michigan, making tasty deserts and entertaining her family and grandchildren. She was regarded as the kindest woman, you’d ever meet, and even at the end, she was sweet to the caregivers at her residence. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Walter I. VanBlaircom; two sons, Bret A. (Jenny Stuner) VanBlaircom and Kirk X. (Susie) VanBlaircom; 6 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Isaiah Arthur Coyne and Emily Ann (Kuffel) Coyne; and her brother, Arthur Edward Coyne. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 5-8 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 805 E Division Street River Falls, WI and on Friday, August 12, 2022 from 10-11 am at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 11 am at St. Bridget Catholic Church 211 E Division Street River Falls, WI. Interment will be on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 3 pm in St. Adelbert Catholic Cemetery near Little Falls, MN. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Carole Anne VanBlaircom
