Carolyn Henrietta Larrabee, born July 22, 1944, age 77, passed away Tuesday, May 31 at Regions Hospital, St. Paul, after a long struggle with health concerns. She is survived by her sister Kay (Wayne) Siebold of Sarasota, Florida and two brothers, Kent (Barb) Larrabee and Gary (Nora) Larrabee, both of River Falls, and many nieces and nephews. Carolyn is preceded in death by Kenneth and Eveline Larrabee of River Falls and Teeja Johnson from Sarasota, Florida. She was known for her volunteer work at the River Falls library, participation in church, and beautiful hand-made quilts. Carolyn is remembered as a kind, caring, and giving person who will be missed by all. A social gathering will be held on Saturday, June 4th at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Service (805 E Division St.) in River Falls beginning at 2 pm followed by a memory sharing service at 3 pm. Private family interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Carolyn Larrabee
