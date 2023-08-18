Catharine (Kay) Thomas Abbott

After an adventurous and well-lived life, Kay died at the age of 102. She was born and raised in the small town of Oswego, Kansas. Kay attended colleges in Missouri and Kansas, graduating from Kansas State University. She briefly taught high school in a small Kansas town where she met and married William (Bill) Abbott, a fellow high school music teacher who played with jazz bands. They continued their education at Northwestern University and Indiana University where Kay earned her MA in Library Science.
After Bill’s teaching positions in Mississippi, Missouri, and North Dakota, they settled into a long and enriching life with their three young children in charming River Falls, Wisconsin. Their household often included international college students and touring composers and political dignitaries. Bill chaired the Music Department at UW-River Falls and founded the St. Croix Valley Symphony Orchestra. Kay worked at the university library and chaired the local AAUW branch for several years. Later she helped form area ACLU and League of Women Voters chapters. Kay also served on the River Falls City Plan Commission, as the long-time Secretary of the Pierce County Democratic Party, and as a volunteer member of local and statewide community service committees. Kay founded and, with other volunteers, operated full-time an Information and Referral Service for those in need in St. Croix and Pierce Counties.
After Bill died in 1980, she moved to Edina, Minnesota, where she remained very active. A firm believer in life-long education, she read thousands of books and attended hundreds of classes at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. Kay was involved in countless organizations. She was most passionate about the plight of Palestinians, serving on the Board and as President of Middle East Peace Now. An ardent advocate of everyone’s right to die with dignity, Kay chaired the local Hemlock Society for multiple years. She was also an activist on many human rights issues, often joining actions by Women Against Military Madness (WAMM)and Grandmothers for Peace.
Kay too was an adventurous world traveler, going to China, the Soviet Union, Iran, Cuba, eastern Europe and many other parts of the world, including several trips to the Middle East. She was an active member of the First Unitarian Society. Kay attended hundreds of concerts and plays, including one at the History Theatre just two weeks before she died. She loved hiking outdoors and hunting for mushrooms and wildflowers.
Her last two years were aided by wonderful caregivers, who allowed her to continue her active life. She died peacefully at home as dawn approached on July 25th.
She is survived by her children: Geoff Abbott (Vicki Ericson), Ellen Abbott (Jerry Krause), Brian Abbott (Joan Schrader); grandchildren: Janelle Abbott (Brian Schak), Jennifer Abbott and several great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William W. Abbott, brother, Donald Thomas, and a grandson, Jason Abbott.
A Celebration of Kay’s Life will be held on September 30th from 1 to 4 p.m. at Point of France Condominiums, 6566 France Avenue South, Edina, MN, with a sharing time at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to WAMM, a human rights organization of the donor’s choosing, or the William Abbott Music Scholarship Fund at UW-River Falls. Cards or letters may be sent c/ot Point of France.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.