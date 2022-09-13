Catherine “Cay” Smith

Catherine “Cay” Lee Smith (née Van Meter), age 85, of New Richmond, Wisconsin, passed away September 6, 2022. She was born on June 29, 1937, to John and Leona Van Meter.
Cay was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas H. Smith; her former husband, Richard B. Eubanks; her beloved older sister, Mary Ann Holyoke.
A retired teacher of Speech and English, with an emphasis on Shakespeare, Cay was a proud alumnus of Northwestern University and a fervent Wildcat football fan. Following the passing of her husband, Tom, Cay moved back to New Richmond, where she reconnected with dear friends and relived childhood memories, such as riding her bike to Somerset, catching double features at the Gem, and helping her father assemble The New Richmond News, the newspaper founded by her family in 1869.
Cay is survived by her children, Greg Smith (and his wife, Tammy), Melanie (Smith) Jackson (and her husband, Don), John Eubanks (and his wife, Janet), Richard Eubanks (and his wife, Carol), Brian Smith (and his wife, Edna), Michele (Smith) Ballek (and her husband, Garry), Chris Smith, and Tom Eubanks (and his husband, Matthew); 16 grandchildren; six great grandchildren. Cay is also survived by many grateful students and devoted friends.
Mass of Christian Burial and visitation were held on Saturday September 10, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, St. Mary’s School in New Richmond, or Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.